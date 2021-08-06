MSDH: Nearly 2,100 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that nearly 2,100 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide Thursday.

MSDH said Friday that 2,094 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with eight new deaths across the state.

Six deaths were reported between July 29 and Aug. 5. Two additional deaths were discovered during a search of death certificates between July 27 and July 31.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 358,149 and 7,621, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 39,213 COVID-19 cases and 722 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 3,104 cases, 84 deaths

Forrest: 9,419 cases, 163 deaths

Jasper: 2,398 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 9,485 cases, 171 deaths

Lamar: 7,563 cases, 90 deaths

Marion: 2,970 cases, 83 deaths

Perry: 1,385 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,889 cases, 45 deaths

MSDH also reported 320,771 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,235,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,045,849 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,072,117 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.