Marion County School District returns with mask mandate

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County School District is back in session for its first day of school with COVID protocols in place, and leaders say they will be watching to see if rules need to change.

“Being back in the classroom has been great so far today. I’ve really had a lot of engagement,” says Sarah Holder, Advance Science teacher at East Marion High School. “They’ve really been focused and seemed really eager and excited to be here.”

There was much excitement as teachers and students in the Marion County School District began the school year. As they returned, so did a mask mandate for all campuses.

East Marion High School Principal Dr. Percynthia Newsome shares why they are keeping the masks.

“We are going to do what we can to make sure that everyone on campus here is safe,” says Newsome. “But at the same time, we are going to make sure that we are enjoying ourselves.”

West Marion had its first day back as well. Many students feel face-to-face learning is an important part of their education.

“It’s been kind of different because of COVID, because of what we are used to. But I like our protocols and how we are easing back into things,” says Christian Jordan, a senior at West Marion High School.

“I hope that our class coming up and going can help, you know, ignite a spark in some of the younger grades and help them be more confident and just have a good time at school,” says another West Marion senior, Kassidy Kessley.

Superintendent Carl Michael Day says the district is keeping an eye on COVID and the Delta variant.

Day wants parents to remember that the school district is doing its best to keep safety a priority.

“Safety comes first, and you know we had to make tough decisions under the changing pieces of this pandemic to do what we feel is necessary to keep our children safe and our staff safe that is the most important thing,” says Day.

Day says they are prepared for virtual learning if they need to go that route.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.