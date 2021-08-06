Local doctor breaks down what ‘eligible for the vaccine’ means

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Doctors often use the phrase ‘eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine’ when encouraging people to get it. Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh is a physician at Forrest General Hospital & the Principal Investigator of Clinical Research at Hattiesburg Clinic.

Rouhbakhsh describes who is ineligible to receive the vaccine.

“Almost nobody to be perfectly honest. You have to have had an allergic reaction to the components of these vaccines that really have never existed before,” said Rouhbakhsh. “Short of that, virtually everyone is eligible to get vaccinated. We don’t really have any indications for anybody having an allergic reaction.”

Rouhbakhsh was the lead researcher when Hattiesburg Clinic participated in the Moderna mRNA COVID -19 vaccine trials.

“For those people that are concerned because they have an immunocompromising state, that is precisely who this vaccine is designed for,” Rouhbakhsh said. “We enrolled immunocompromised people in the studies we know it’s safe for them, and probably you’ll need not just two, but three shots of the mRNA vaccines.”

Roubakhsh breaks down concerns for people who could be ineligible, including some folks under certain cancer therapies or who may have an acute infection.

“Those are very specific situations most people can just go to the pharmacy and get the vaccine. But for certain people who have questions, whether it’s because they personally are curious or have medical issues it is really important to talk to your doctor about that,” Roubakhsh urges. “Overall there are very very very few people that are not eligible for getting this vaccine.”

Roubakhsh also explains the term “ineligible” mostly refers to those in an age group that hasn’t been FDA approved.

“We don’t yet have a vaccine for the under 12-year-olds, but were actively working on that I assure you. I just got done from the research clinic now enrolling people so we’re almost there,” said Roubakhsh.

If you have concerns, speak with your primary care doctor or specialist for advice about the COVID-19 vaccine.

