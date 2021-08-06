Laurel students return to school

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Laurel School District returned to class Thursday.

Among those back in school for the 2021-2022 academic year were hundreds of children at the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts.

They were welcomed to the campus by principal Kiana Pendleton, who hosted an assembly in the school’s auditorium.

She reminded the students about the importance of following all of the school’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

Pendleton also spoke about the school’s goal of achieving 90 percent proficiency on state assessment tests.

“Even during COVID, our students performed exceptionally well on state assessments,” said Pendleton. “We did earn over 80% on all tested subjects and so this year, we’re upping the ante up to 90%.”

About 300 students attend the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts.

More than 2,800 students are in the Laurel School District.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.