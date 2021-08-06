Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Laurel students return to school

By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Laurel School District returned to class Thursday.

Among those back in school for the 2021-2022 academic year were hundreds of children at the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts.

They were welcomed to the campus by principal Kiana Pendleton, who hosted an assembly in the school’s auditorium.

She reminded the students about the importance of following all of the school’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

Pendleton also spoke about the school’s goal of achieving 90 percent proficiency on state assessment tests.

“Even during COVID, our students performed exceptionally well on state assessments,” said Pendleton. “We did earn over 80% on all tested subjects and so this year, we’re upping the ante up to 90%.”

About 300 students attend the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts.

More than 2,800 students are in the Laurel School District.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
The Ellisville Police Department responded to a call concerning a woman who has been hit by a...
Ellisville woman hit by train
A woman was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 at Masonite Lake Road in Jones County.
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Jones Co. crash
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
Nicole Harris, 25, of Laurel, is being charged with sexual battery involving a child and felony...
Woman accused of sexual abusing toddler in Jones Co. turns herself in

Latest News

.
Laurel students return to school
State Health Officer says Delta variant is “sweeping over Mississippi like a tsunami”
State Health Officer says Delta variant is ‘sweeping over Mississippi like a tsunami’
To keep children safe, Marion County School District returns with mask mandate
Marion County School District returns with mask mandate
.
West Jasper’s new superintendent excited to start school year