Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers if parents feel their children are being harassed by a school district’s COVID-19 safety policies, including requirements to wear masks.

The parents could request the vouchers under provisions normally used to protect children who are being bullied.

The meeting was scheduled a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the department to come up with ways of having school districts that mandate mask-wearing provide other alternatives for parents, saying they had the legal right to make decisions about their children’s health and education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 at Masonite Lake Road in Jones County.
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Jones Co. crash
Michael Arrington (left) and Robert Odom (right)
Forrest Co. School District bus stolen Thursday morning; 2 charged
According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo, the incident occurred...
Overnight shooting in Wayne County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Michael’s mother, Hilda Landry, spoke about her pain and the justice she hopes to receive.
Family of Marion County hit-and-run victim speaks out

Latest News

Vaccine
White House: 50% of US fully vaccinated
A preliminary injunction was issued against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing mask mandate ban
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town
A missing venomous cobra somehow starts Tweeting in Texas.
Missing cobra starts tweeting?