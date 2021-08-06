Win Stuff
Fayette man turns himself in, wife found dead

Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on Thursday.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation is underway following a husband’s arrest for the death of his wife.

Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on Thursday.

It is unclear what transpired between Katie and 55-year-old Jimmie Carradine; however, authorities say he arrived at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office around 6:50 a.m. in his wife’s vehicle.

Mr. Carradine later disclosed to officers that ‘he had lost it’ and didn’t know if his wife was hurt or dead.

Deputies say charges are pending on the outcome of the cause of death.

