East Jasper schools moving to virtual start, virtual open houses Saturday

For more information on the open houses, you can visit either East Jasper School District’s...
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The East Jasper School District has decided to switch from a traditional, in-person return to classes, to virtual learning after the rising COVID-19 numbers within the area.

According to a press release from Superintendent Nadene Arrington, the school district will make the switch on the original start day for classes, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Arrington says no changes have been made to the upcoming fall sports season as the district will work in connection with guidance from the Mississippi High School Activities Association to continue as safely as possible.

Along with switching to virtual, all schools in the district will host virtual open houses on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

The open houses will be done through Zoom meetings. Below is a list of times for each schools’ open house (Click on school name for Zoom meeting link)

  • The New William J. Berry Elementary School
    • Welcome Address: Dr. Nina McGhee – 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
    • Pre – K – 10:20 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
    • Kindergarten – 10:55 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.
    • 1st Grade – 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
    • 2nd Grade – 12:40 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.
    • 3rd Grade – 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
    • 4th Grade – 1:50 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
    • 5th Grade – 2:25 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.
    • 6th Grade – 3:00 to 3:30 p.m.
    • Exceptional Education (Gifted, Inclusion, SPEECH) - 3:35 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.
    • Activity – 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    • Question and Answer – 5:35 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.
  • Heidelberg Junior High School
    • 11 a.m.
    • 2 p.m.
    • 4 p.m.
  • Heidelberg High School
    • 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
    • 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
    • 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
    • 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

For more information on the open houses, you can visit either East Jasper School District’s Facebook page or their website.

