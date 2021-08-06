Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

City of Hattiesburg planning Fire Station No. 2 rebuild after arbitration hearing

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-judge arbitration board recently ruled in Hattiesburg’s favor about funding for Hattiesburg Fire Station #2.

Now, the city has an additional $1.9 million to replace Station #2.

The station was destroyed beyond repair during the 2107 tornado.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency originally ruled the station could be repaired with a smaller budget, but this decision is now the first step towards replacement.

“Having the Board of Contract Appeals say that FEMA has to assist the city in providing a permanent rebuild of the station is a huge step forward,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “However, there are several steps until we start construction.  The first we have to do is figure out where it’s going to go in that neighborhood, because a 5,900 square foot facility, which is what it will have to be, will not fit in the existing lot there.”

Barker says the next step is for the city will scout the area for land plots and work with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and FEMA to choose a location for the rebuild.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
The Ellisville Police Department responded to a call concerning a woman who has been hit by a...
Ellisville woman hit by train
A woman was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 at Masonite Lake Road in Jones County.
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Jones Co. crash
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
Nicole Harris, 25, of Laurel, is being charged with sexual battery involving a child and felony...
Woman accused of sexual abusing toddler in Jones Co. turns herself in

Latest News

.
Tax referendum passes in Petal special election
.
Local doctor breaks down what ‘eligible for the vaccine’ means
.
City of Hattiesburg planning Fire Station No. 2 rebuild after arbitration hearing
The extra money could also go back into the economy to help with paving roads and fund first...
Tax referendum passes in Petal special election