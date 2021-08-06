City of Hattiesburg planning Fire Station No. 2 rebuild after arbitration hearing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-judge arbitration board recently ruled in Hattiesburg’s favor about funding for Hattiesburg Fire Station #2.

Now, the city has an additional $1.9 million to replace Station #2.

The station was destroyed beyond repair during the 2107 tornado.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency originally ruled the station could be repaired with a smaller budget, but this decision is now the first step towards replacement.

“Having the Board of Contract Appeals say that FEMA has to assist the city in providing a permanent rebuild of the station is a huge step forward,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “However, there are several steps until we start construction. The first we have to do is figure out where it’s going to go in that neighborhood, because a 5,900 square foot facility, which is what it will have to be, will not fit in the existing lot there.”

Barker says the next step is for the city will scout the area for land plots and work with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and FEMA to choose a location for the rebuild.

