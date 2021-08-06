Camp Shelby museum getting rare Army artifacts from Alabama Depot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby is in the process of getting dozens of rare tanks, cannons, wagons and other historic military items from a U.S. Army Depot in Anniston, Alabama.

It’s part of a program from the Army Museum Enterprise to release thousands of pieces of Army artifacts in its inventory to museums, veterans organizations and other groups around the country.

The MAFM is set to get more than 40 artifacts from the program.

So far, the museum has received two artillery pieces and a tank.

Each piece was manufactured during World War Two and will require extensive restoration before it can be displayed to the public.

Museum director Tommy Lofton says as part of the program, the museum will receive items from the American Revolution through the Vietnam War.

He says it may take up to a year to get all of the artifacts transferred to Camp Shelby.

He says restoration work on many of the artifacts could take years, but he says other pieces are in such good condition they could be displayed in just a few months.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.