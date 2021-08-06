1st Alert Weather: Heavy humidity returning this weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off Friday morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-70s.

Friday will be partly-to-mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the low-90s.

I can’t rule out a stray shower or two Friday afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low-80s this evening with lows in the low-70s.

The humidity will begin to creep back into the area by this weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy for both Saturday and Sunday as highs warm up into the low-90s.

A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

The heat will continue to build as we go into next week.

Highs will eventually reach the mid-90s by Monday and Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon heat.

