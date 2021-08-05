Win Stuff
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Jones Co. crash

By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash on U.S. Highway 84 near the Jones County and Wayne County line late Wednesday night left one woman dead and a man fighting for his life.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Masonite Lake Road around 11:45 p.m.

MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said a Ford headed north on Masonite Lake Road failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 84 and hit a Chevrolet that was headed east on the highway.

The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene, Luck said. MHP identified the driver as 31-year-old Chalyndia Lacey, of Waynesboro.

The man who was driving the Ford was taken to a hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries.

Neither driver was wearing their seat belt, Luck said.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

