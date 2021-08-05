Win Stuff
Upset parents gather to protest Jones Co. School District mask mandate

Parents protest new JCSD mask mandate.
Parents protest new JCSD mask mandate.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents united Wednesday afternoon at the door of the Jones County School District office to protest the newest mask mandates for schools.

Homemade signs saying phrases such as “Let Us Breathe,” “Parental Choice” and “My Child, My Choice,” were paraded around by the parents of Jones County.

“The whole purpose of us gathering here today is that, as parents, we feel we have the right to make health decisions for our child, and a mask on their face is a choice,” stated Jones County mother Allison McKenzie. “We are not for or against, we are just for choice.”

When WDAM arrived at the protest, there were nearly 25 parents present, and multiple parents stated that there were nearly 40 parents present earlier in the day.

WDAM attempted to get a statement from the Jones County School District but was turned down.

