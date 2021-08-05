Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Tim’s Two Cents: West Jones football coach Scott Pierson

Pierson, who passed former West Jones coaching legend Mike Taylor in career wins last season,...
Pierson, who passed former West Jones coaching legend Mike Taylor in career wins last season, guided the Mustangs to their first-ever state football championship.(WDAM)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with West Jones High School athletic director/football coach Scott Pierson.

Pierson, who passed former West Jones coaching legend Mike Taylor in career wins last season, guided the Mustangs to their first-ever state football championship.

West Jones topped West Point High School 33-27 in the Class 5A title game on Dec. 5 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

The Mustangs (13-2), which went into the playoffs as the third seed in Region 3-5A, won four consecutive games on the road or at a neutral site.

But a new season beckons, and after seeing some major roster turnover, the Mustangs head into 2021 with momentum but also questions to be answered.

Pierson talks about the championship glow, the season ahead and the threat of COVID casting a shroud over another football season game.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
The Ellisville Police Department responded to a call concerning a woman who has been hit by a...
Ellisville woman hit by train
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
A woman was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 at Masonite Lake Road in Jones County.
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Jones Co. crash
Nicole Harris, 25, of Laurel, is being charged with sexual battery involving a child and felony...
Woman accused of sexual abusing toddler in Jones Co. turns herself in

Latest News

Demarco Baker and head coach Milton Talbert
Player of the Pine Belt: North Forrest wide receiver Demarco Baker
Demarco Baker and head coach Milton Talbert
Player of the Pine Belt: North Forrest wide receiver Demarco Baker
.
Columbia School District prepares for new football field this season
Payton Field is expected to be finished just in time for Columbia’s first game, which will be...
Columbia School District prepares for new football field this season