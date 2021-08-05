Tim’s Two Cents: West Jones football coach Scott Pierson

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with West Jones High School athletic director/football coach Scott Pierson.

Pierson, who passed former West Jones coaching legend Mike Taylor in career wins last season, guided the Mustangs to their first-ever state football championship.

West Jones topped West Point High School 33-27 in the Class 5A title game on Dec. 5 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

The Mustangs (13-2), which went into the playoffs as the third seed in Region 3-5A, won four consecutive games on the road or at a neutral site.

But a new season beckons, and after seeing some major roster turnover, the Mustangs head into 2021 with momentum but also questions to be answered.

Pierson talks about the championship glow, the season ahead and the threat of COVID casting a shroud over another football season game.

