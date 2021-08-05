Tickets still available for Win This Car raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There is still time to buy tickets for a chance to win a brand new car, all while supporting a good cause.

Every year, the Forrest General Health Foundation puts on its Win This Car raffle. Proceeds from this year’s raffle will benefit Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services.

“Our current fundraising project at the foundation is the spiritual grounds at Pine Grove. This is where all the proceeds will go, so we can finish the project of the spiritual grounds, which helps our patients who are living with addiction and recovery,” said FGHF Executive Director Martha Dearman.

This year’s prize is a fully loaded 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE.

“It’s got leather interior, sunroof, top-of-the-line stereo, you name it. It’s got all of the bells and whistles,” said Dearman.

Tickets are $75 each, and the deadline to purchase them is Aug. 20 at 4 p.m.

The winner will be chosen during a live drawing at Toyota of Hattiesburg on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here, by calling 601-288-4396, by mailing a completed order form with a $75 payment to Forrest General Healthcare Foundation, P.O. Box 19010, Hattiesburg, Ms. 39404-9010, by going to the Foundation office at 125 S. Ave., Suite 149, Hattiesburg, Miss. or by faxing a completed order form to (601) 288-4367.

