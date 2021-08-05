More than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported Thursday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mississippi on Thursday.

MSDH said 3,164 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with 16 deaths across the state.

That’s the highest single-day increase in reported cases since January 2021, surpassing Wednesday’s mark of 2,821 new cases.

More than 500 of the new cases were reported in the Pine Belt, along with one of the deaths. The death was reported in Marion County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 356,055 and 7,613, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 38,854 COVID-19 cases and 722 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 3,085 cases, 84 deaths

Forrest: 9,300 cases, 163 deaths

Jasper: 2,379 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 9,411 cases, 171 deaths

Lamar: 7,467 cases, 90 deaths

Marion: 2,954 cases, 83 deaths

Perry: 1,379 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,879 cases, 45 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 320,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,045,849 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older, with the exception of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines, which require a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

