Laurel Housing Authority hosts 2nd annual ‘Back 2 School Safety Day’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Free backpacks, hotdogs and COVID vaccinations headline the ‘Back 2 School Safety Day’ hosted by the Laurel Housing Authority.

For the back-to-school aspect, the Laurel Housing Authority gave away free backpacks with school supplies to children 18 and younger of the city.

“Our goal is to get kids prepared for the upcoming school year,” stated LHA’s Ross Coordinator One Semeka Seals.

Alongside them, South Central Regional Medical Center was at the event, getting the members of the community vaccinated before returning to school.

“We just want to encourage folks to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated at events like this,” stated LHA’s Executive Director Ailrick Young.

Hotdogs and chips were given away, faces were painted and snowballs were served to get kids pumped up for their return to school.

“We have some families that cannot afford backpacks and supplies for their kids, so I think it is a great thing that we are doing,” stated Seals.

LHA representatives wanted to thank all sponsors of the event and all who came out to the event, including the local first responders, Molina Healthcare, SCRMC and more.

