Lamar Co. trash pickup could be delayed

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - People who receive their trash service through the Lamar County Sanitation Department should plan for some delays in the near future.

The county announced Wednesday that its sanitation department is facing possible delays because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The county said trash pickup should not be delayed more than a day.

