Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Jackson State to require masks indoors for everyone on campus

Jackson State University
Jackson State University(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will require mask in all public indoor campus spaces, regardless of vaccination status, to begin the fall semester.

Masks will not be required outdoors, but are recommended in crowded settings or when in contact with others for a long period of time.

All fall 2021 classes will be in person, with a limited number of virtual options.

School officials say they have modified all of their classrooms to accommodate social distancing.

“We recognize that Mississippi is currently experiencing an influx in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and our recommendations are made with this in mind. We ask that the JSU community remains diligent in its efforts to protect itself and others,” a statement from school officials reads.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
The Ellisville Police Department responded to a call concerning a woman who has been hit by a...
Ellisville woman hit by train
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
A woman was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 at Masonite Lake Road in Jones County.
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Jones Co. crash
Nicole Harris, 25, of Laurel, is being charged with sexual battery involving a child and felony...
Woman accused of sexual abusing toddler in Jones Co. turns herself in

Latest News

Students will be required to log into their Chromebooks and be present during their regular...
FCAHS moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks
This year’s prize is a fully loaded 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE.
Tickets still available for Win This Car raffle
If any has information on Thomas’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime...
HPD: Hub City Laundromat burglary suspect identified
.
More than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported Thursday in Miss.