Infrastructure resolution passes in Jones County

The Jones County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Monday to issue General Obligation Bonds for infrastructure.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Monday to issue General Obligation Bonds for public infrastructure.

The bonds, dubbed “Jones Works,” aim to attract new industrial-type businesses to the county. They’re used to construct or update infrastructures like roads and buildings on sites where those businesses could potentially open.

“This is a fund for the efforts of the county and any municipality that might be needed within the county to be proactive, to have the money readily available for a major impact project that’s going to bring new jobs and investment into the county, whether that be with a new entity or an existing entity,” said Ross Tucker, President, Jones Co. Economic Development Authority.

We’re told the bonds total about $10 million.

For more information about the bonds, click here.

