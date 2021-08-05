Infrastructure resolution passes in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Monday to issue General Obligation Bonds for public infrastructure.

The bonds, dubbed “Jones Works,” aim to attract new industrial-type businesses to the county. They’re used to construct or update infrastructures like roads and buildings on sites where those businesses could potentially open.

“This is a fund for the efforts of the county and any municipality that might be needed within the county to be proactive, to have the money readily available for a major impact project that’s going to bring new jobs and investment into the county, whether that be with a new entity or an existing entity,” said Ross Tucker, President, Jones Co. Economic Development Authority.

We’re told the bonds total about $10 million.

