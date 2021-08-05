HPD: Hub City Laundromat burglary suspect identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg have identified the person involved in the Hub City Laundromat burglary investigation.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, police have identified 58-year-old Darryl Thomas, of Hattiesburg, as the person involved in their ongoing investigation.

If any has information on Thomas’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Thomas now has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to the burglary that took place at the Hub City Laundromat sometime between overnight July 31, 2021, and Aug. 1, 2021.

