Forrest Co. School District bus stolen Thursday morning; 2 charged

Michael Arrington (left) and Robert Odom (right)
Michael Arrington (left) and Robert Odom (right)(Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was stolen Thursday morning. Now, two men are facing charges after being arrested in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police said an unoccupied bus was taken from the Earl Travillion Attendance Center around 5:30 a.m. The theft was discovered about an hour later.

Robert Odom, 40, is accused of taking the bus and picking up a second man, who police identified as 31-year-old Michael Arrington.

The pair was spotted in the stolen bus on Hardy Street near Westover Drive around 7 a.m. Officers stopped the bus on Fairfield Drive and took Arrington and Odom into custody.

Odom has been charged with grand larceny auto. Arrington is charged with felony eluding and accessory after the fact.

Hattiesburg police said the men may face additional charges in an ongoing burglary investigation in Lamar County.

