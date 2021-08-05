FCAHS moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Agricultural High School announced Thursday that students will move to a virtual learning schedule due to a number of COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.

Students will be on the virtual schedule from Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, to Aug. 19, 2021. They will be required to log into their Chromebooks and be present during their regular class periods.

FCAHS says they are following the Mississippi State Department of Health’s recommendations to move to the schedule for the health and safety of the campus and to delay the transmission of COVID-19 by quarantining all students and allow time for additional cleaning of the facilities.

Teachers will contact parents by SchoolStatus about instructions for online instruction.

If a student has not picked up his/her Chromebook, contact the FCAHS office at (601) 582-4741.

Meals will continue to be served during this time and information on a meal delivery service will be sent to parents in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.