Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Family of woman murdered by police officer to file lawsuit against Oxford Police Dept.

Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne is in court Wednesday for the murder of Dominique Clayton.
Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne is in court Wednesday for the murder of Dominique Clayton.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The family of a woman who was murdered by an Oxford police officer is filing a lawsuit against the city’s police department.

Former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne accepted a plea deal just a week ago in connection to the 2019 murder of 39-year-old mother Dominique Clayton. The family says the two were involved in a relationship at the time of her death.

Kinne accepted a plea deal on a capital murder charge that will keep him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Now, Clayton’s family is suing the Oxford Police Department and Kinne for her murder.

The family and their attorney’s plan to gather later Thursday to give an update on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
The Ellisville Police Department responded to a call concerning a woman who has been hit by a...
Ellisville woman hit by train
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
Nicole Harris, 25, of Laurel, is being charged with sexual battery involving a child and felony...
Woman accused of sexual abusing toddler in Jones Co. turns herself in
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

.
More than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported Thursday in Miss.
Updated COVID-19 protocols go into effect at The University of Southern Mississippi on Friday,...
USM to require face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status
Michael Arrington (left) and Robert Odom (right)
Forrest Co. School District bus stolen Thursday morning; 2 charged
A woman was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 at Masonite Lake Road in Jones County.
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Jones Co. crash