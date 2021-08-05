COVID-19 hospitalizations up in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Healthcare workers in the Pine Belt say they need help from the public to combat the COVID-19 Delta variant.

11,991 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health between July 27 and Aug. 2. Currently, 1,035 COVID patients are hospitalized, and 284 are in the ICU, according to MSDH.

To put it into perspective, zero COVID patients were hospitalized at South Central Regional Medical Center within the last month according to officials. That number now sits at 35 and we’re told it’s expected to keep climbing.

“We have rooms in the ICU that we can put patients in and we’re holding five in the ER,” said Dr. W. Mark Horne, Chief Medical Officer for SCRMC and President of the Mississippi State Medical Association. “We’re over 100% of capacity in our ICU and our hospital is full, and patients are still coming.”

However, COVID patients are not the only ones needing extensive care.

“One of the other big problems we’re facing is... it’s not just about COVID. You can imagine that if all of our ICU capacity is soaked up... what happens if you get into a bad car wreck, heart attack, stroke, you need some advanced care? The problem is, there may not be a good place to take care of you,” Horne said.

Some health experts are trying to get through to younger people to let them know how serious this is.

“Those of us out there that are young and healthy and say, ‘Hey I’m not really worried about COVID.’ There is an important thing for you to consider especially with this Delta variant,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh of the Hattiesburg Clinic & Forrest General Hospital. “If you are going to ride this out with yourself getting the infection and living your life, please also go write down the three to six other people that you’re willing to get infected because statistically, that’s what’s going to occur.”

However, there is a solution.

“We really need your help as frontline healthcare workers. I solemnly ask you please give us a little bit of time,” Rouhbakhsh said. “Please allow us to do our work. Please mask up in the interim and get your vaccines if you can.”

But, this is a time-sensitive issue according to officials.

“Simply put, it works very well right now,” Rouhbakhsh said. “And that is an important point because the longer this thing has to infect us and then interact with people that have antibodies against it from the vaccines, the more likely it will be to evolve past the vaccines we have now. So, we are in a literal race. We’ve heard this before- it’s a race to vaccinate as quickly as possible.”

We’re told the bottom line is there are things people can do to help combat the variant.

“The best and safest way to get past this pandemic is vaccines, masks, personal distancing,” Rouhbakhsh said.

