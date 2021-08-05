Columbia School District prepares for new football field this season

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday night football is almost here, and the Columbia School District is returning to the field in style.

The district is in the process of finishing a new football stadium that is planned to be finished in September before their first football game.

“Winning, losing. It doesn’t matter. We’re going to have the most people in the stands, and they’re going to be rooting on their Wildcats,” says Columbia School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Harris.

The Wildcats’ new field, dubbed Payton Field, is named after former National Football League player Walter Payton, who played football at Columbia High School.

“We took a lot of characteristics from Payton and Soldier Field in Chicago. When you walk in the entrances, a lot of that will resemble what the outside of Soldier Field will look like,” says Harris.

But that’s not all.

“When you walk into the main home entrance, you’ll immediately see a bronze statue of Walter Payton, paying homage to him and all of his accomplishments,” Harris says.

At the top of the stadium will be eight cabanas. Fans will be able to enjoy the game in cushioned seats with catered food.

Payton Field is expected to be finished just in time for Columbia’s first game on Sept. 10, which will be open to the public.

The Wildcats will take on the Petal Panthers in their first home game this season.

