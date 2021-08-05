Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Columbia School District prepares for new football field this season

Payton Field is expected to be finished just in time for Columbia’s first game, which will be...
Payton Field is expected to be finished just in time for Columbia’s first game, which will be open to the public.(wdam)
By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday night football is almost here, and the Columbia School District is returning to the field in style.

The district is in the process of finishing a new football stadium that is planned to be finished in September before their first football game.

“Winning, losing. It doesn’t matter. We’re going to have the most people in the stands, and they’re going to be rooting on their Wildcats,” says Columbia School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Harris.

The Wildcats’ new field, dubbed Payton Field, is named after former National Football League player Walter Payton, who played football at Columbia High School.

“We took a lot of characteristics from Payton and Soldier Field in Chicago. When you walk in the entrances, a lot of that will resemble what the outside of Soldier Field will look like,” says Harris.

But that’s not all.

“When you walk into the main home entrance, you’ll immediately see a bronze statue of Walter Payton, paying homage to him and all of his accomplishments,” Harris says.

At the top of the stadium will be eight cabanas. Fans will be able to enjoy the game in cushioned seats with catered food.

Payton Field is expected to be finished just in time for Columbia’s first game on Sept. 10, which will be open to the public.

The Wildcats will take on the Petal Panthers in their first home game this season.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.
Infant dies at Jones Co. motel; sheriff’s office investigating
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
Hattiesburg police are seeking information leading to Cody Aaron Noble, 27, Seminary. Noble is...
HPD seeking Seminary man for questioning
The Ellisville Police Department responded to a call concerning a woman who has been hit by a...
Ellisville woman hit by train

Latest News

Jacob Reid, Player of the Pine Belt
Player of the Pine Belt: Columbia Academy linebacker Jacob Reid
Jacob Reid, Player of the Pine Belt
Player of the Pine Belt: Columbia Academy linebacker Jacob Reid
PCS senior offensive tackle Carter Edwards
Player of the Pine Belt: PCS Offensive Tackle Carter Edwards
PCS senior offensive tackle Carter Edwards
Player of the Pine Belt: PCS Offensive Tackle Carter Edwards