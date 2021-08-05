City of Petal prepares for Thursday tax referendum vote

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A special election for a proposed tax referendum is taking place Thursday in the city of Petal.

Petal’s voting machines underwent testing to prepare for Thursday’s election. If passed, the referendum will allow up to an additional three percent tax increase in restaurants, bars and hotels.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says if passed, the money will go to help with tourism and recreational opportunities and much more in the city.

“I promise that if it’s passed, I’ll treat these dollars just like I do every dollar that comes into the city,” said Ducker. “We will take a business-like approach and try to stretch those dollars for the benefit of our community.”

The election was legislature approved to happen on Thursday in the city of Petal

The referendum has to have 60% percent of the vote to pass.

