Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

City of Petal prepares for Thursday tax referendum vote

By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A special election for a proposed tax referendum is taking place Thursday in the city of Petal.

Petal’s voting machines underwent testing to prepare for Thursday’s election. If passed, the referendum will allow up to an additional three percent tax increase in restaurants, bars and hotels.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says if passed, the money will go to help with tourism and recreational opportunities and much more in the city.

“I promise that if it’s passed, I’ll treat these dollars just like I do every dollar that comes into the city,” said Ducker. “We will take a business-like approach and try to stretch those dollars for the benefit of our community.”

The election was legislature approved to happen on Thursday in the city of Petal

The referendum has to have 60% percent of the vote to pass.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.
Infant dies at Jones Co. motel; sheriff’s office investigating
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
Hattiesburg police are seeking information leading to Cody Aaron Noble, 27, Seminary. Noble is...
HPD seeking Seminary man for questioning
The Ellisville Police Department responded to a call concerning a woman who has been hit by a...
Ellisville woman hit by train

Latest News

11,991 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health...
COVID-19 hospitalizations up in the Pine Belt
Payton Field is expected to be finished just in time for Columbia’s first game, which will be...
Columbia School District prepares for new football field this season
The county said trash pickup should not be delayed more than a day.
Lamar Co. trash pickup could be delayed
Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County
Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County