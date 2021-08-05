Another beautiful day ahead; weekend looks to be more humid

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Thursday morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. Today will be perfect. Skies will be sunny with low humidity and highs topping out around 90.

Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening with lows in the upper 60s. Expect more of the same Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs only topping out into the low 90s.

The humidity will begin to creep back into the area by this weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday as highs warm up into the low 90s. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

The heat will continue to build as we go into early next week. Highs will eventually reach the mid-90s by next Monday and Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.