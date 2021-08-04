Woman accused of sexual abusing toddler in Jones Co. turns herself in

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted in a child sex abuse investigation in Jones County has turned herself in to authorities.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 25-year-old Nicole Harris, of Laurel, was taken into custody after surrendering herself in to investigators.

This comes almost a week after another suspect in the investigation, Donald Wayne Jones, 36, was arrested and booked into the Jones County Jail.

Harris is charged with sexual battery involving a child and felony child abuse.

“We continue to work hard to rebuild cases and arrest those who commit crimes against children in Jones County,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We are working closely with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office on this case and others to help ensure justice for children who are among the most vulnerable in society.”

Harris’ bond was set at $7,500 during her initial court appearance in Jones County Justice Court Wednesday. She is currently being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

