USM ‘Blessings in a Backpack’ collecting donations for international students

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Going to college is a huge transition. So three University of Southern Mississippi organizations are hoping to ease the transition for international students as they travel across the globe as well.

“Blessings in a Backpack” is a brand new program at USM. It gives international students who signed up a backpack full of school supplies when they arrive.

The USM Association of Office Professionals, USM’s Sigma Alpha Lambda Honor Society and the USM Staff Council have partnered together for the project and purchased the backpacks.

“In the past year, we’ve been trying to really focus on our populations that need assistance, especially during the pandemic,” says Jennifer Lewis, president of the Sigma Alpha Lamda Honor Society and the community service chairperson of the USM Association of Office Professionals. “And one of those that we’ve identified are international students.”

According to the United States Department of Education, international students made up about three percent of the campus population in 2019 and they come from nearly 40 countries.

“A lot of them come from countries where a lot of the economy is based on tourism and with everything going on that’s depleted funding so we’re trying to help them out,” says Lewis.

Now the organization are asking for your help stuffing the backpacks. There are donation boxes across USM’s campus for school supplies and PPE.

The list of needs includes:

  • Notebooks, Bullet journals
  • Binders, Transparent files
  • Bluebooks
  • Highlighters/Index cards
  • Loose-leaf paper
  • Markers, Pencils, Pens*
  • Reusable masks*
  • Small dry erase boards
  • Umbrellas
  • Wet wipes

Lewis says she considers America the land of opportunities and education, so she encourages people to donate so international students can thrive at a USM.

“They’re also facing having to acclimate to this area and most of them don’t have transportation, so to make it convenient for them we’ve tried to get all these supplies ready for them and take this financial burden off of them so they can focus on getting moved into new places, getting organize and getting their schedules set up and getting all their paperwork ready before the semester starts because it’s coming upon us really quickly,” Lewis says.

Collection boxes are located on the Hattiesburg campus in Asbury Hall by Freshens, Cook Library by Starbucks, McLemore Hall by Career Services, Subway in the R.C. Union and The Fresh Food Company.

The boxes will be out for donations until Friday, Aug. 20th.

To schedule a donation pick-up, contact Jennifer.Lewis@usm.edu.

