Player of the Pine Belt: Columbia Academy linebacker Jacob Reid

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a different pep in the step of the Columbia Academy Cougars.

T.C. Chambliss breathes new life into a program starving for success.

“These kids, they’re so hungry,” said Chambliss, who enters his first season as Columbia Academy’s head coach. “It’s not just a catchphrase. They really are, they’re so desperate to turn things around here. They’ve bought into everything I’ve laid out in front of them and they’ve surpassed every expectation so far.”

“It’s a lot different than years past,” said senior linebacker Jacob Reid. “Coach Chambliss has really turned our culture around here and we’re all ready to get after it.”

Reid is ready to give it his all – and the Cougars will need it, expecting him to play both linebacker and tight end.

“I reckon that’s where they thought I fit and I like it pretty well,” Reid said. “It’s rough going both ways but luckily this year coach Chambliss wants us to go 11-and-11. It will help us out this year big time.”

“He’s been a blast,” Chambliss said. “He’s been one of the guys that’s helped lead the charge for the catalyst of change around here and he’s a great kid. He’s a great leader.

Reid is one of just four seniors but it’s still an experienced Columbia Academy crew – seeing both highs and lows.

What Chambliss wants to see is a team that puts their heads down and goes to work.

“I just want them to be competitive,” Chambliss said. “There’s nothing like, win or lose, coming off the field and having the coach from across the other sideline saying, ‘Man coach, you guys played hard.’”

The Cougars open their season on August 13 vs. Amite School.

