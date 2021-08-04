Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Player of the Pine Belt: Columbia Academy linebacker Jacob Reid

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a different pep in the step of the Columbia Academy Cougars.

T.C. Chambliss breathes new life into a program starving for success.

“These kids, they’re so hungry,” said Chambliss, who enters his first season as Columbia Academy’s head coach. “It’s not just a catchphrase. They really are, they’re so desperate to turn things around here. They’ve bought into everything I’ve laid out in front of them and they’ve surpassed every expectation so far.”

“It’s a lot different than years past,” said senior linebacker Jacob Reid. “Coach Chambliss has really turned our culture around here and we’re all ready to get after it.”

Reid is ready to give it his all – and the Cougars will need it, expecting him to play both linebacker and tight end.

“I reckon that’s where they thought I fit and I like it pretty well,” Reid said. “It’s rough going both ways but luckily this year coach Chambliss wants us to go 11-and-11. It will help us out this year big time.”

“He’s been a blast,” Chambliss said. “He’s been one of the guys that’s helped lead the charge for the catalyst of change around here and he’s a great kid. He’s a great leader.

Reid is one of just four seniors but it’s still an experienced Columbia Academy crew – seeing both highs and lows.

What Chambliss wants to see is a team that puts their heads down and goes to work.

“I just want them to be competitive,” Chambliss said. “There’s nothing like, win or lose, coming off the field and having the coach from across the other sideline saying, ‘Man coach, you guys played hard.’”

The Cougars open their season on August 13 vs. Amite School.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)
Laurel murder victim identified
The Jones County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the name of the deceased individual...
Police: Body found near interstate in Ellisville; no foul play suspected
A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.
Infant dies at Jones Co. motel; sheriff’s office investigating
The district leaders will re-evaluate the numbers at the end of the two weeks to decide if they...
Lamar County School District speak out in midst of COVID outbreak
Shad White
Audit finds 5% of Medicaid recipients in Miss. should be ineligible

Latest News

Jacob Reid, Player of the Pine Belt
Player of the Pine Belt: Columbia Academy linebacker Jacob Reid
PCS senior offensive tackle Carter Edwards
Player of the Pine Belt: PCS Offensive Tackle Carter Edwards
PCS senior offensive tackle Carter Edwards
Player of the Pine Belt: PCS Offensive Tackle Carter Edwards
Brittney Reese wins silver
Gulfport’s Brittney Reese wins silver medal in long jump