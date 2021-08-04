Petal School District begins with staggered start

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District began class with a staggered start Tuesday.

Half of the elementary school students went in and the other half will have their first day Wednesday. The freshmen went in for their transition day on Tuesday as well.

High School Principal Dr. Zach Bost explains,

“This is our annual event we do for our freshman each year and it’s really designed to make those guys feel comfortable, feel loved and help them out because today is always that day they’re real anxious for, their anxiety levels are high, they’re really nervous about stepping on this big campus,” said Petal High School Principal Dr. Zach Bost.

The freshman walked through their class schedules, attend a club fair and met other students and staff.

“We had our student council and our ambassadors on campus. That’s about 30 kids that have special shirts on and they’re located periodically throughout the hallways in different parts of the school,” Bost said. “So if a freshman walks up and they look a little confused, we have someone stationed right there to help them get to their location.”

Bost is new to the district and the position. He says the transition day went well and he is looking forward to the rest of the student body returning.

He explains that tomorrow begins with another tradition.

“We’ll begin the morning with our seniors. We’ll be in a car parade led by one of our SROs, which is our school resource officer. He’s going to lead them into our parking lot, lead them on a circle lap around the parking lot where they kind of chant, yell and have fun. Then they’ll get to park and enter the school for the first time,” Bost said. “So the first day of school for us is a great event.”

Right now in the school district, masks are optional. The district is encouraging safety precautions like social distancing when possible and wearing masks. They will be contact tracing this year in the event of positive cases.

The district also encourages students and staff who can get vaccinated to do so for the in-person school year.

