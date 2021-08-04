Win Stuff
Next few days will be dry with lower humidity

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Wednesday morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Today will be perfect. Skies will be sunny with low humidity and highs topping out around 90. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening with lows in the upper 60s.

Expect more of the same Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs only topping out into the low 90s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

The humidity will begin to creep back into the area by this weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy for both Saturday and Sunday as highs warm up into the low 90s. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

The heat will continue to build as we go into early next week. Highs will eventually reach the low 90s by next Monday and next Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms.

