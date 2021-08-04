New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is known for a few things, but soon they will be known for the largest Raising Cane’s in the southern United States.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the doors will open to the largest Raising Cane’s in the south, just two doors down from the original Cane’s on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg.

“Our older restaurant is a 2,500 square foot restaurant with 25,000 square feet total with property,” stated Raising Cane’s Regional Vice President Matt Massey. “We are doubling that here at the new site, 50,000 square feet, 3,500 square feet of restaurant.”

If you have never been to Raising Cane’s in Hattiesburg, you most likely know it for traffic congestion rather than chicken.

Hardy Street has seen multiple cars pile up and stop in one of the two westbound lanes, slowing traffic drastically.

Luckily for Hub City residents, there are many new features at the new location to keep the traffic flowing.

“Double cook lines, double drive-thrus. The goal is to serve twice as many people in the same amount of time,” stated Massey.

“I look forward to seeing how the double drive-thru and entrances from Hardy Street and North 36th Avenue will help further alleviate the traffic issues experienced in the past,” said Hattiesburg Ward 1 Councilman Jeffery George.

There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.

“We are so excited to be here. Hattiesburg has always been great to Cane’s and we are ready to reciprocate all those good feelings by creating the largest Cane’s in the south and bringing it here to Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” stated Massey.

