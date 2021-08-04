Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic

By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is known for a few things, but soon they will be known for the largest Raising Cane’s in the southern United States.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the doors will open to the largest Raising Cane’s in the south, just two doors down from the original Cane’s on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg.

“Our older restaurant is a 2,500 square foot restaurant with 25,000 square feet total with property,” stated Raising Cane’s Regional Vice President Matt Massey. “We are doubling that here at the new site, 50,000 square feet, 3,500 square feet of restaurant.”

If you have never been to Raising Cane’s in Hattiesburg, you most likely know it for traffic congestion rather than chicken.

Hardy Street has seen multiple cars pile up and stop in one of the two westbound lanes, slowing traffic drastically.

Luckily for Hub City residents, there are many new features at the new location to keep the traffic flowing.

“Double cook lines, double drive-thrus. The goal is to serve twice as many people in the same amount of time,” stated Massey.

“I look forward to seeing how the double drive-thru and entrances from Hardy Street and North 36th Avenue will help further alleviate the traffic issues experienced in the past,” said Hattiesburg Ward 1 Councilman Jeffery George.

There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.

“We are so excited to be here. Hattiesburg has always been great to Cane’s and we are ready to reciprocate all those good feelings by creating the largest Cane’s in the south and bringing it here to Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” stated Massey.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)
Laurel murder victim identified
The Jones County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the name of the deceased individual...
Police: Body found near interstate in Ellisville; no foul play suspected
A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.
Infant dies at Jones Co. motel; sheriff’s office investigating
The district leaders will re-evaluate the numbers at the end of the two weeks to decide if they...
Lamar County School District speak out in midst of COVID outbreak
Shad White
Audit finds 5% of Medicaid recipients in Miss. should be ineligible

Latest News

Jacob Reid, Player of the Pine Belt
Player of the Pine Belt: Columbia Academy linebacker Jacob Reid
Jacob Reid, Player of the Pine Belt
Player of the Pine Belt: Columbia Academy linebacker Jacob Reid
Columbia first responders celebrate National Night Out with their residents.
Columbia PD celebrates National Night Out with community
Along with the Centers for Disease Control, Hattiesburg Clinic officials say the belief that...
Local OB-GYN debunks COVID vaccine infertility myths