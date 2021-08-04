Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

NCAA releases COVID guidelines for fall sports

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The NCAA released its COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports on Wednesday.

The guidelines spell out the protocol for unvaccinated and fully vaccinated coaches, players and staff that have close contact with teams.

Fall sports include football, cross country, soccer and volleyball.

The guidance comes as the delta variant is surging across the United States.

“Current vaccination rates remain inadequate to provide community-level immunity,” Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “It is essential that member schools work in concert with federal, state and local public health officials to develop COVID-19 prevention and management strategies that make sense for them.”

Fully vaccinated individuals will avoid testing unless they become symptomatic or have had close contract with someone who tests positive.

Those not fully vaccinated must test negative twice on non-consecutive days before they can begin training and then must test negative ahead of each game or match.

Teams will be expected to wear masks when traveling together. During games, there are no mask or social distancing requirements.

According to the NCAA, decision-making should be ultimately guided by four things:

  • Community-level immunity status
  • Community-level transmission
  • State law
  • Local public health authorities

During the 2020 fall sports season, many schools opted out of competition because of the pandemic, while others played abbreviated seasons because of outbreaks or because conferences elected to play limited schedules to limit exposure to the virus.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.
Infant dies at Jones Co. motel; sheriff’s office investigating
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
Hattiesburg police are seeking information leading to Cody Aaron Noble, 27, Seminary. Noble is...
HPD seeking Seminary man for questioning
Along with the Centers for Disease Control, Hattiesburg Clinic officials say the belief that...
Local OB-GYN debunks COVID vaccine infertility myths

Latest News

Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
COVID cases among children rise 86%, pediatrics group says
Mississippi State campus in Starkville.
Mississippi State to require masks inside all campus buildings to start school year
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit
The funding from the bill will go towards both the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center and...
Camp Shelby receiving Senate funding for military construction