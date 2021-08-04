More than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported Wednesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mississippi on Wednesday.

MSDH said 2,821 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with 7 new deaths across the state.

That’s the highest single-day increase in reported cases since January 2021.

More than 400 of the new cases were reported in the Pine Belt, along with two of the deaths. Both deaths were in Jones County, according to MSDH.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 352,891 and 7,597, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 38,331 COVID-19 cases and 721 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 3,055 cases, 84 deaths

Forrest: 9,136 cases, 163 deaths

Jasper: 2,362 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 9,316 cases, 171 deaths

Lamar: 7,365 cases, 90 deaths

Marion: 2,918 cases, 82 deaths

Perry: 1,370 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,809 cases, 45 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 320,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,043,017 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older, with the exception of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines, which require a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

