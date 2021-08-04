Local OB-GYN debunks COVID vaccine infertility myths

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There has been a lot of speculation regarding the COVID-19 vaccines’ ties to infertility.

WDAM 7 spoke to a local obstetrics and gynecology expert and asked: Is there a link between the two?

“There is no association of infertility with the vaccine,” said Hattiesburg Clinic Director and Chairman of Surgery Dr. Jeff Hudson. “The thing we just need to stress more than anything is that the vaccine is safe. It is effective. It does protect you from the serious side effects of the COVID-19 virus, and it’s protective of you and your fetus.”

Along with the Centers for Disease Control, Hattiesburg Clinic officials say the belief that the vaccine causes infertility is misinformation.

“The myth that the COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility is a misassumption that the virus attacks parts of the placenta and parts of the ability of the placenta to grow and prevent you from carrying a baby,” Hudson says. “That is completely false.”

In fact, Hudson says tens of thousands of women have conceived since getting the shot.

“If you look at the database that they’ve created on people that have been vaccinated then you have over 37,000 people that have gotten pregnant since they’ve been vaccinated,” says Hudson.

Hudson adds about 60,000 test subjects have received the vaccine while pregnant and experienced no adverse effects with the mother or fetus, regardless of how far along they are in pregnancy.

