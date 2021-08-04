Local infectious disease expert explains the Delta variant

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising across Mississippi and the Pine Belt. Many doctors say this is because of the Delta variant.

Dr. Thompson Liddell is a physician at Hattiesburg Clinic for Infectious Diseases. He explained why the Delta variant is more contagious and therefore spreading so rapidly.

“It seems like there’s a lot more viral load that people have a lot more virus that they carry in their mucus membranes that they are able to transmit to other people,” said Liddell.

He continued explaining that current studies are searching to see if the amount of viral particles impacts the severity of sickness.

“It’s relevant not just because it helps us pass the virus from one person to the next, also when someone receives the virus the amount that they receive very likely matters,” Liddell said.

Liddell says, like the flu virus that has a new shot developed based on the prominent strain every year, the COVID-19 virus replicates itself and changes over time. He said each time the virus has the opportunity to make a mistake and weaken itself but often will build up resistance to vaccines and treatment.

“So right now, we’re so worried about Delta, are we going to have to worry about the next variant? And at this rate, I think it’s almost inevitable,” said Liddell. “I think that if we can’t diminish how much COVID is spreading, if we can’t stop the spread of COVID right now, then we’re likely going to face another variant.”

Liddell said the vaccine is the strongest weapon against the virus in any form. He explained how the mRNA vaccine works.

“The vaccine gives you immunity, so it trains your body to be able to fight against the virus,” Liddell said. “So when that happens, it takes some cells that we call memory cells and it remembers what the virus looks like. And you can’t produce all the antibodies that you would fight the virus with all the time.”

“So they kind of go quiet and they wait until something comes along and threatens so they wake up and have a strong immune response. That takes time, it’s not an immediate response so it takes a few days to hit that level of response that controls the virus. So it’s really a race between how fast it can replicate and spread from you and how fast your immune system can kick in and protect you.”

As the Delta variant spreads, hospitals report seeing what are “breakthrough cases.”

“People are seeing breakthrough cases where they have the vaccine where they still test positive for COVID and that is another thing that I kind of want to tease out a little bit. Getting sick with COVID is different than testing positive for COVID and then there’s a spectrum of illness where you can get a mild case of COVID or you can get a really severe case where you end up in the ICU or worse,” Liddell said. “So people who are vaccinated are testing positive for COVID sometimes, but definitely testing positive we’re having some breakthrough cases. And those people really aren’t ending up in the hospital and if they are, they really aren’t getting as sick.”

Liddell urges people who can get vaccinated to help reach herd immunity. He says in the meantime, it may become necessary to take precautions against the new variants.

“I think we’re dealing with something we’ve learned a lot about. We know a lot more than we did last year,” said Liddell. “We know that certain things work. We know that the basics of keeping distance and masking are things that work and they’re things that have worked for other illnesses in the past.”

Liddell encourages people with questions about the vaccine to reach out to their doctor or local healthcare provider to discuss medical history.

