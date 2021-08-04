Hub City “Fun Day” to close out the summer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg City Councilman Nicholas Brown is planning to host a summer “Fun Day” for Ward 5 this upcoming weekend.

The event will take place at Vernon Dahmer Park Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Brown says he is putting on the event as a way to get the community together.

“I’m trying to bring love to our community, love to our area. Let everyone get out, meet one another, those who haven’t met, just bring unity to the community,” said Brown. “Just do something special for the kids before they go back to school, and just, you know, do something special for the community, for Ward 5.”

Food and games will be available at the event, along with space jumpers, a dunk tank and more.

Masks are required to attend the event.

