Ellisville woman hit by train

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department responded to a call concerning a woman who has been hit by a train around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident occurred near her home north of the city.

According to Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell, the 68-year-old female was alert and conscious when first responders arrived.

The train was heading north towards Laurel at the time the incident happened.

Russell said the conductor blew the horn when he saw the woman and attempted to stop but she was unable to get off the tracks before being hit.

The woman was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in serious condition and later air-lifted to a hospital in Jackson.

The victim’s name isn’t being released at this time.

