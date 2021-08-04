Covington vaccine clinic adds free antibody testing

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County clinic that offers free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations now has free antibody testing as well.

Covington Place on South Fir Avenue began antibody testing about two weeks ago.

The clinic is operated by Covington County Hospital and is open five days a week.

“You can go to our drive-thru vaccine clinic at Covington Place and have your antibodies tested,” said Katherine Bryant, RN, director of quality at Covington County Hospital. “That way, your provider knows, well your antibodies aren’t as strong as they were and you probably should get a booster, whereas, when I had mine tested last week, I still had really strong antibodies and I got my shot back in December and January.”

Hours for the clinic are Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

