Covington Co. School District requiring masks at start of school

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County School District announced Wednesday that there will be a mask requirement for all campuses when they return for the upcoming school year.

According to Superintendent Babette Duty, the school district will be requiring all employees and students on buses and campuses to wear masks.

The requirement will be in place from Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, to Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, as the district will be evaluating the mandate weekly.

Mandate updates will be provided on each school’s Facebook page, as well as the Covington County School District’s page.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

