COVID-19 affecting younger people in Pine Belt

By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some local hospitals are telling us they’re seeing younger people affected by COVID-19.

Forrest General Hospital says the percentage of its pediatric patients needing emergency care in July was around 13%.

Last December, it was around percent.

Covington County Hospital says more than 70% of its patients testing positive for COVID-19 last month were under the age of 40.

And South Central Regional Medical Center says in December, 2020, the average age of a COVID-19 patient needing a hospital stay was 67.

Last month, that average age had dropped to 57.

“The one way out of this now is to continue to vaccinate as fast as possible, as many people as possible,” said Dr. Steven Farrell, chief medical officer for Forrest General Hospital.

“We want younger people to know that this is serious for them, as well,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital. “They also need the vaccine to protect themselves.”

Dr. Farrell says you should also consider wearing masks in public and avoiding crowded places.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

