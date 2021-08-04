Columbia PD celebrates National Night Out with community

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, Aug. 3, is 2021′s National Night Out, a national police awareness event held on the first Tuesday of August, and Columbia law enforcement is doing their part by celebrating with the community.

“There is such a divide nationwide between communities and law enforcement agencies, and we’re just not going to have that here,” stated Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly. “We want the community to know that we love them, we are here to serve them.”

Both Columbia’s police and fire departments and a local food pantry came out to introduce themselves to the Columbia residents and provide some food and excellent bonding experiences.

Kelly says this is an event that CPD has done for many years and is hoping to continue to celebrate National Night Out in future years.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.