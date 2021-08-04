Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Camp Shelby receiving Senate funding for military construction

The funding from the bill will go towards both the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center and...
The funding from the bill will go towards both the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center and the 172nd Airlift Wing at the Jackson International Airport.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg will be receiving funding soon after United States Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported that a committee-passed bill will be providing more than $70.4 million in military construction projects Wednesday.

The funding from the bill will go towards both the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center and the 172nd Airlift Wing at the Jackson International Airport. The bill passed by a vote of 25-5.

Hyde-Smith serves on the Senate Appropriate Committee that approved the FY2022 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs (MilCon-VA) Appropriations Bill, which prepares the measure for consideration by the full Senate.

“The Senate MilCon-VA bill would fund several Mississippi projects that have been on the drawing board for a while, all of which are designed to improve the operational efficiency of the military units working and training in our state,” Hyde-Smith said.  “I am pleased to help advance the projects for Camp Shelby and the 172nd Airlift Wing, and to move this measure forward to benefit all service members, their families, and veterans.”

The Senate MilCon-VA bill recommends the following for Camp Shelby:

  • $15.5 million to construct a 52,495-square-foot addition to the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) at Camp Shelby to improve National Guard vehicle maintenance and repair.
  • $34.5 million to construct a 10-megawatt natural gas generation plant connected to the primary substation at Camp Shelby and to install a micro grid control center.
  • $11.5 million to place the Camp Shelby electrical distribution infrastructure underground to create a more resilient energy supply system.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.
Infant dies at Jones Co. motel; sheriff’s office investigating
There will be a ribbon-cutting opening day at 8 a.m.
New Raising Cane’s set to break records, clear traffic
Hattiesburg police are seeking information leading to Cody Aaron Noble, 27, Seminary. Noble is...
HPD seeking Seminary man for questioning
Along with the Centers for Disease Control, Hattiesburg Clinic officials say the belief that...
Local OB-GYN debunks COVID vaccine infertility myths

Latest News

Mississippi State campus in Starkville.
Mississippi State to require masks inside all campus buildings to start school year
The Ellisville Police Department responded to a call concerning a woman who has been hit by a...
Ellisville woman hit by train
Dr. Rachael Morris, second from right, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and a...
‘We’re at a breaking point‘: UMMC expresses concern for expected COVID-19 surge
As of Aug. 3 at 3pm, there have been a total of 352,891 cases and 7,597 deaths reported in...
More than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported Wednesday in Miss.