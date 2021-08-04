Win Stuff
Basketball coach revives kid who collapsed on the court

By WHDH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOSTON (WHDH) - Ashley Kepaa, a 7th grade basketball coach, made the play of the game when a player collapsed on the court.

She’s now being hailed a hero for saving the boy’s life.

“We had a child just end up going unresponsive. He collapsed … at some point stopped breathing,” Kepaa said. “We jumped in, did some CPR, used the AED (automated external defibrillator) and kind of brought him back, which was awesome.”

She has been trained in CPR since she was 14 years old and does CPR and defibrillator training every year.

Kepaa said she has never had to use the life-saving techniques before.

“I have a 5 year old, so I just would want someone to do something for my child,” she said.

The player was revived and taken to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Kepaa met the boy’s parents the next day.

“I’m just praying for the family every day that ... he maintains health,” she said.

Kepaa said that although it was scary, she would do it again.

She encourages everyone to learn CPR.

“It doesn’t take much time for you to learn the basics and you could potentially save someone’s life,” Kepaa said.

The National CPR Foundation offers CPR, AED and First Aid Certifications online.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

