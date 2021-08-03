USM Physical Plant, Residence Life holding job fair Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s Physical Plant and Residence Life departments are set to host a job fair for open positions Wednesday.

The job fair will be held at the Trent Lott Center on USM’s Hattiesburg campus from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who are interested in participating are encouraged to view the full job descriptions and apply online before the fair at jobs.usm.edu.

Available benefits for full-time employees include:

Health insurance

Vision insurance

Dental insurance

Paid time off

State retirement

Applicants are asked to bring a resume or work history and references to the fair. Application assistance will also be available at the fair.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.