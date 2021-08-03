USM Physical Plant, Residence Life holding job fair Wednesday

Win Stuff
Applicants are asked to bring a resume or work history and references to the fair. Application assistance will also be available at the fair.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s Physical Plant and Residence Life departments are set to host a job fair for open positions Wednesday.

The job fair will be held at the Trent Lott Center on USM’s Hattiesburg campus from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who are interested in participating are encouraged to view the full job descriptions and apply online before the fair at jobs.usm.edu.

Available benefits for full-time employees include:

  • Health insurance
  • Vision insurance
  • Dental insurance
  • Paid time off
  • State retirement

Applicants are asked to bring a resume or work history and references to the fair. Application assistance will also be available at the fair.

