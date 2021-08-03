Win Stuff
Seminary man comes forward for HPD questioning

(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT
UPDATE 8/24/2021: From Hattiesburg Police Public Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Cody Aaron Noble, 27, Seminary, has come forward for questioning, and no charges have been filed at this time.

HPD is questioning Noble in connection with the theft of catalytic converters.

One incident occurred on June 5, 2021, in the 2100 block of Hardy Street. The other occurred in the 2900 block of Hardy Street on July 7, 2021.

The investigation remains ongoing.

