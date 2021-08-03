Rain chance for another day then back to hot, humid

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.

You’ll need your raincoat again today as more scattered thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon.

Highs will be held down into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be much nicer as sunshine returns to the area. Highs will warm up into the low 90s. While I can’t rule out a stray shower or two, most of us will stay dry.

The nice and sunny weather will continue Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm up into the low 90s. While I can’t rule out a stray shower or two, most of us will stay dry.

This weekend won’t be too bad. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out for Saturday or Sunday.

