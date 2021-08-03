Player of the Pine Belt: PCS Offensive Tackle Carter Edwards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The PCS Bobcats are squeezing out every last rep they can this summer with their season beginning on August 13 at Lamar School.

Expected to do a lot of the heavy lifting this year is senior right tackle Carter Edwards.

At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, he gives defensive linemen fits.

“I think my play style’s really quick and explosive,” Edwards said. “That’s what college coaches told me was my strength - just my quickness.”

Colleges like Colorado, where Edwards committed to in part because of their top-notch aerospace engineering program.

But it’s not rocket science trying to figure out how PCS can be successful on the football field this season.

“We led the country in rushing last year which is a great feat that we never thought could happen,” said Bobcats head coach Derek White, entering his fourth season. “Carter was a big part of that. Carter is a four-year starter, he’s played every game since I’ve been here at right tackle. We need him to have a big year and move people around.”

The physical nature of the position is why Edwards keeps lining up. He enjoys being among the unsung.

“Just my competition, just against the player in front of me,” Edwards said. “That’s what I care about, I don’t care about stats. I don’t really care about getting on TV.”

Well, he made it on television after all.

One of 13 seniors to start as a freshman at PCS, Edwards and the Bobcats feel like the 2021 season is years in the making.

“It’s just a great environment to be in,” said PCS junior linebacker Jaylen Spencer. “We’re getting ready to hopefully have a great season and bring a championship to this city.”

