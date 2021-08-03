MSDH: More than 1,500 new cases, 34 new deaths added to COVID-19 tally

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Tuesday that 1,574 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with 34 new deaths across the state.

Twenty-one deaths were reported between July 29 and Aug. 2, including three in Forrest County, two in Wayne County and one in Lamar County.

Thirteen additional deaths were discovered during a search of death certificates between Feb. 13 and July 27, including one death in Marion County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 350,070 and 7,590, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 37,936 COVID-19 cases and 719 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 3,023 cases, 84 deaths

Forrest: 9,027 cases, 163 deaths

Jasper: 2,347 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 9,223 cases, 169 deaths

Lamar: 7,248 cases, 90 deaths

Marion: 2,898 cases, 82 deaths

Perry: 1,361 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,809 cases, 45 deaths

MSDH also reported 320,771 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,202,126 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,038,185 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,072,117 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.